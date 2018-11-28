Bill Kelly: Ford’s backward vision didn’t cause GM closure, but it didn’t help

I’ll be the first to admit that some of the green energy initiatives enacted by the Wynne government were over the top.

Their obsession with lucrative contracts for wind farms was questionable and their rebate program for electric car purchasers was political poison.

But their commitment to fund green energy automotive research and development was very much in tune with what the auto sector had already embarked upon.

That all changed when Doug Ford became premier and tore up the Green Energy Act — which dated back to the Dalton McGuinty years — instead of offering modifications to the plan.

By dismissing green energy initiatives, Ford was sending a strong message that his administration was clinging to outdated technology.

Combustion engines aren’t just yesterday’s news, they’re last century’s news and auto manufacturers, including GM, are looking for governments that encourage and support green energy technologies.

Putting up an “open for business” sign on the roadside may make for a nice photo op, but the fact that GM said they just don’t see the Oshawa plant in their pivot toward green energy indicates that they are not impressed with Ontario’s about-face on green energy programs.

Ford’s backward vision didn’t cause the GM closure, but it might have made their decision easier.

But, that’s what happens when you have a political leader who spends too much time looking in the rear view mirror; you can’t see what’s up ahead and the results can be catastrophic.

