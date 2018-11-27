New Brunswick to receive close to 25 cm of snow as winter storm moves through Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canadians should be prepared for a smattering of heavy snow and wind as a winter storm makes its way through New Brunswick on Tuesday and Wednesday before it arrives in Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for large portions of New Brunswick while placing the rest of the province under a special weather statement.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says that the rainfall currently hitting Canada’s only officially bilingual province is expected to turn to snow over Wednesday morning.

But the big concern will be when temperatures drop below freezing Wednesday evening.

Areas of the province could see between 5 cm and 25 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon, with the northeastern portion of the province likely to receive the brunt of the storm.

Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the system, reducing visibility in some areas.

Nova Scotia will begin receiving a mixture of rain and snow as the system arrives on Wednesday evening.

However, the storm is likely to intensify into Thursday, with the rain changing to snow over most areas in the province.

Although totals are hard to predict this far out, Farnell says that Nova Scotia could see between 1 cm and 12 cm across the province.