Vernon meeting promotes world peace during rise in global conflict

Whether it’s half way around the word on the Black Sea or closer to home in North America, on the U.S.-Mexico border, Global conflict is on the rise.

A recent report by the Institute for Economics and Peace states that the Global Peace Index , a measurement for conflict around the world, continues to deteriorate for the fouth year in a row.

“We are all one in this world and, until we realize that, we are still going to have strife,” said Okanagan First Nation Chief Bryon Louis from the podium during the Pathway to Peace meeting.

The focus of the meeting was to foster faith in humanity and tolerance towards others. Pathway to Peace featured 11 religious leaders discussing what peace means to them in order to . . .

“Make sure that we understand each other, and that from here we build relationships of trust that enable us to create peace in our community,” said Gordon Oliver, the meeting’s moderator.

Pathway to Peace is an international initiative launched by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which attempts to provide comprehensive solutions towards achieving world peace.

“It’s very important to have dialogue between religions, between faiths, because when we come together, we realize there are some many similarities,” said Imman Tarik Azeem.

From Buddhism and Christianity to Hinduism and Judaism, a wide range of faiths were represented. And there was plenty of interest: more than 400 people showed up the meeting at Vernon’s Recreation Centre.