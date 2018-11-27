18-year-old charged with criminal negligence in Mississauga crash that killed mother and son

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old with criminal negligence in a fatal crash that killed a mother and son in Mississauga.

Officers responded to a collision call on Nov. 1 at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mavis Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police said a grey Hyundai vehicle was travelling northbound on Mavis Road when it collided with a black Nissan carrying the family, which was travelling eastbound on Burnhamthorpe Road at the time.

Investigators said the 31-year-old mother and her two-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 33-year-old father and third occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and continues to remain in hospital for treatment.

Police said they have charged Evan Campbell of Orillia with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Campbell will be appearing in a Brampton court on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.