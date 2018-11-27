Canada
November 27, 2018
Updated: November 27, 2018 11:18 pm

Elderly man accused of shooting wife in Home Depot parking lot makes brief court appearance

Terrance Finn was arrested following a shooting in The Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough on Aug. 22.

Terrance Finn, charged with the murder of his wife, 70-year-old Sandra Finn, made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old said little during his time before a judge. A lawyer speaking on his behalf told court Finn was in the process of trying to apply for legal aid.

Finn was arrested Aug. 22, shortly after his wife was shot in a car parked in The Home Depot’s parking lot. Witnesses say a man stepped out of the vehicle moments after the shooting and placed a piston on the hood of the car, then waited for police to arrive.

During his first few court appearances, Finn expressed a desire to get the court process moving as quickly as possible, telling judges he wanted to plead guilty.

On Tuesday, Finn said little. Crown attorney Andrew Midwood told the court the Crown was ready to move forward, and was concerned about the delay.

Midwood pointed out that Finn has now made “about nine or 10” court appearances, and that the purpose of Tuesday’s court appearance was to schedule a pretrial. Midwood also said the Crown has given full disclosure to Finn.

The case was adjourned to Dec. 18.

Global News