Despite harsher penalties, distracted driving persists in Manitoba

Penalties for distracted driving became much harsher Nov. 1, but apparently some Manitobans didn’t get the message.

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP say they’re still issuing numerous tickets for the offence under the newly amended laws.

Within Winnipeg, police said there were 122 distracted driving tickets with suspensions issued in their system this month. They acknowledged the real number is likely higher, as there’s a delay between tickets being issued and data entry.

Outside the city, RCMP said they had charged and suspended 58 people as of Monday.

And we’re out there looking… Portage la Prairie RCMP charged 12 people within a 2 day span for cell phone use while driving. All 12 were issued a $672 fine & a received a 3 day license suspension. #rcmpmb #noexcuses — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 27, 2018

After Nov. 1, the cost of tickets for distracted driving tripled, with a $672 price tag.

Getting busted also comes with a three-day license suspension and five demerits.

