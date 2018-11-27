Internet, phone service being restored at Toronto District School Board schools

The Toronto District School Board says a system outage affecting Wi-Fi and telephone service at schools on Tuesday morning has been resolved.
The TDSB said in a tweet at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday that the internet was down and IT teams were working on the issue. The TDSB’s website and school websites also appeared to be down.
Just after 1 p.m., a spokesperson said that services were back up and running.
There are 582 schools within the TDSB.
