Internet, phone service being restored at Toronto District School Board schools

The Toronto District School Board says a system outage affecting Wi-Fi and telephone service at schools on Tuesday morning has been resolved.

The TDSB said in a tweet at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday that the internet was down and IT teams were working on the issue. The TDSB’s website and school websites also appeared to be down.

Just after 1 p.m., a spokesperson said that services were back up and running.

There are 582 schools within the TDSB.

Our network is slowly coming back online. We appreciate your patience and will continue with any updates. ☎️💻 @TDSB_IT pic.twitter.com/EpmoaJi8Db — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) November 27, 2018

All TDSB systems & applications are currently down including internet, wifi & login services. IT Services is working to restore services. Updates to follow. @TDSB_IT — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) November 27, 2018

Our system networks including phone lines have been down since this morning and our IT team is working to fix it. We will continue to tweet regular updates. https://t.co/8Y7msB7giR — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) November 27, 2018

Our internet and phone systems are currently not working. TDSB is aware and working to correct the issue. — Bruce PS (@BrucePS_TDSB) November 27, 2018

Please be advised that the phones are down at Lakeshore CI as part of a TDSB wide internet outage. Please follow @tdsb on Twitter for updates. — Lakeshore Collegiate Institiute (@lakeshoreci) November 27, 2018

Parents. We also are not able to receive phone ☎️ calls. — ReneGordonSchool (@renegordon_tdsb) November 27, 2018

We will keep you posted with any updates, but in the meantime…👇 https://t.co/P9kwjbCX9O — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) November 27, 2018