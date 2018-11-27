CCGS Corporal McLaren re-floated after sabotage in Nova Scotia fishing village

The Canadian Coast Guard has refloated one of its ships after it was cut from its cradle at a Nova Scotia shipyard over a week ago.

The CCGS Corporal McLaren had been partially submerged with 2,600 litres of diesel fuel in its tanks and 400 litres of hydraulic fluid on board after it was allegedly sabotaged in an incident reported to police Nov. 17.

Keith Laidlaw, the Coast Guard’s deputy superintendent for environmental response, says the operation started Monday afternoon and was complete by late evening, after the shipyard and salvage team pumped thousands of litres of water out of its hold.

Laidlaw says raising the vessel occurred without any spills or environmental damage.

A boom was put in place around the vessel at Sambro Head, a coastal community 30 kilometres south of Halifax that is home to fishing vessels and a fish processing plant.

The vessel was discovered on its side in the water after being released from its secured cradle and sliding down a slip at the shipyard.