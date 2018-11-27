Plowed snow falling from overpass destroys motorist’s windshield

A Michigan man says he will file an insurance claim after recording the moment snow thrown off an overpass destroyed his windshield while he was driving.

Kalamazoo native Kevin Hoffer told NBC that he was merging onto northbound US-131 on Monday and “thought nothing” of the snowplow clearing an overpass ahead.

Hoffer posted dashcam video on Facebook that appears to show a large quantity of snow being tossed off the side of the overpass as his vehicle approaches. Hoffer’s windshield was in pieces seconds later, forcing him off the road.

“Soon as it hit the windshield, the windshield just shattered,” Hoffer told 24-Hour News 8.

Hoffer explained that the glass did not cave in and he was unharmed. A state trooper arrived not long after the incident, and his windshield was replaced later that afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has a history of replacing property, such as mailboxes, damaged by plows. But Hoffer’s case is unprecedented, and he’s unsure any reimbursement will occur.

“My guess is not, but we will see,” he wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “They sent me a claim from their insurance.”