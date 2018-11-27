Toronto doom metal band posts amazing, brutally honest breakup notice

A Toronto-based doom metal band announced to its fans in the most brutally honest way that they will be taking an “extended hiatus” after the guitarist apparently slept with another band member’s girlfriend and “also our drummer died.”

Witchrot shared a photo of a smashed guitar and told fans Sunday the band is taking a break because it lost a crucial member but mostly because “the unfortunate reality of our guitarist f***ing my girlfriend of almost 7 years.”

“WITCHROT will be taking an extended hiatus,” the band said on Facebook. “I however will continue the band in another space and time, being ripe with hate the music is slowly flowing and without a doubt will become the most devastating, torturous music I have ever created.”

The band, known for non-classics like Crypt Reaper, Druid Smoke Part i (The Keeper), thanked fans for their support.

“Stay heavy,” the band said. “Also our drummer died…” (possibly a Spinal Tap reference).

The breakup noticed spread quickly on social media with some suggesting it was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“Amazing publicity stunt, you had no posts before November 4th and your likes have jumped up by 30 – 40 in the last 7 minutes,” reads a comment.

“Kinda disrespectful to put the death of the drummer and I assume a close friend, as the afterthought foot note,” reads another.

“I have so many questions about the drummer,” reads another.