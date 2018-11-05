Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose lashes out at Donald Trump for using band’s music

Axl Rose, the frontman for ‘80s rock band Guns N’ Roses, has had enough of Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president has “no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind.”

In a series of tweets the rocker lashed out Sunday at the president — just two days before the midterm elections — to slam the Trump administration for using Guns N’ Roses tunes at campaign rallies.

READ MORE: Rihanna doesn’t want Trump to use her music at his ‘tragic rallies’

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” the Sweet Child O’ Mine singer said. “Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licences which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.

Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

“Can u say ‘s**tbags?!’” Rose said.

Guns N’ Roses has joined the chorus of other bands and musicians, including Neil Young, Twisted Sister and Rihanna, who have tried to bring the Trump administration to their sha-na-na-na knees knees, telling the campaign to stop using their music at rallies.

Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say “shitbags?!”💩 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

“Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti Trump music at his rallies but I don’t imagine a lot of ‘em really get that or care,” Rose said. “And when ur phone’s blowin’ up cuz peeps r seein’/hearin’ Sweet Child on the news at a rally… as a band we felt we should clarify r position. Peace!”

Last week, Pharrell Wiliams had his lawyer send a cease-and-desist letter to Trump to stop playing Happy at his political events.

READ MORE: Pharrell Williams threatens to sue Trump for using ‘Happy’ at rally on day of Pittsburgh shooting

Trump played the song at a rally in Indiana, just hours after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 people died.

Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti Trump music at his rallies but I don’t imagine a lot of ‘em really get that or care. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song Happy to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” lawyer Howard E. King wrote. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

-with a file from Katie Scott​