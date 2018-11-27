Surrey police seeking missing woman

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Pat Turo was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the 7000 block of 196th Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Turo is 25, five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being, as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long.

She is known to frequent Waterfront Station in Vancouver as well as West Cordova Street.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pat Turo is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers (if they wish to remain anonymous) at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-174119.