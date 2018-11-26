Metro Vancouver happy with ridesharing legislation: poll

Most residents in Metro Vancouver want ride-hailing drivers to have a Class 4 licence, according to a new poll.

A Class 4 licence requires more training, a medical exam and security checks.

“It’s almost by a two-to-one margin that they say I think they should be more qualified.” said Mario Conseco of Research Co.

It’s also part of the recommendations the B.C. government brought forward last week.

Conseco adds 49 per cent of those polled think waiting until fall 2019 for ridesharing legislation is reasonable.

“I think part of the situation that is making the B.C. government take their time is watching all the jurisdictions that are having now to deal with ride-hailing becoming a burden.”

Two in five Metro Vancouverites believe the fall 2019 timeline is not reasonable and think ride-hailing should be allowed in the province earlier.