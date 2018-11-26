Fowl play: Several birds set loose in Lethbridge stores

Security staff at Lethbridge’s Park Place Mall were sent on a wild goose chase on Saturday night.

A video shared on a Facebook group shows a trio of security guards corralling a bird that was set loose in Spencer’s.

Staff at the store said the chase unfolded at around 8 p.m. – just before the store was set to close.

It’s unclear exactly how the chicken ended up in the store, but staff noted three people were spotted running out the door just before the bird was discovered.

Animal services stated there were two other incidents in the city where a chicken or rooster was set free.

Those incidents took place at both of the city’s Walmarts.

Animal services, Park Place Mall and Walmart all declined requests for an interview.