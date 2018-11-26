Atmospheric river brings heavy rain to B.C.’s south coast

An atmospheric river targeted the South Coast Sunday night.

Heavy rain developed overnight Sunday and continued throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding and dangerous driving conditions all across the region.

Heavy Rains on Sunshine Coast BC Canada today. Flooding in Gibsons. #Video by Kelly Findlay. #bcstorm MORE INFO https://t.co/vg2h5Xx2tc pic.twitter.com/FK8pU4Y85d — Duane Burnett (@DuaneBurnett) November 26, 2018

The wind just picked up in Port Alberni. 20-40kph. Rain accumulations of between 50-70mm so far since midnight.#bcstorm #portalberni — Alberni Weather (@alberniweather) November 26, 2018

Rivers and streams are dangerously swollen and the fresh snow on the local mountains is getting washed away.

Rainfall totals will likely reach 120 mm near the mountains by Tuesday morning. Localized flooding is expected to continue until at least late Tuesday.

The strongest winds will occur late on Monday, overnight and through the early morning hours on Tuesday. The hardest hit areas will be along the water and south of the Fraser with southerly gusts potentially to 80 km/h. Downed trees, broken branches and power outages are a concern.

Power outages could make Tuesday’s morning commute especially slow as drivers use four-way stop procedures at intersections where traffic lights are down.