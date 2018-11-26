RCMP report attempted weekend abduction in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP and parents are on edge following an attempted abduction.

Police say the incident happened Saturday, Nov. 24 in the area of 18th St SE and 20th St. SE.

“The child reported that a male dressed all in black wearing a mask, a black toque, and driving a red vehicle attempted to get her to enter his vehicle by taking hold of her arm,” RCMP said in a news release.

“The child ran into a park and the red car left the area on 20th Street SE. The child then went home and reported the incident. The child was unharmed.”

Police say the suspect spoke with an accent, had a grey beard and may have dark skin.

School District 83 has sent out information to parents.