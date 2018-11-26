Peterson Basketball League in Kingston still going strong after 63 years

The Don (Pete) Peterson Minor Basketball League in Kingston has been in operation for 63 years.

Peterson — the well-known custodian at St. Patricks Separate School — started the league in 1955, opening the gymnasium doors to boys and girls to play some pickup basketball. It’s grown to be one of the most popular leagues in Kingston’s sporting history.

READ MORE: Kingston basketball star Connor Vreeken chooses to play for Carleton

It now operates four days a week with more than 500 children participating.

For 61 years the games were played at St. Patrick. In 2017, the league packed up and moved to a brand new home at St. Francis Assisi Catholic School.

“Don would approve,” said longtime executive Shawn Hollywood.

Peterson passed away on July 3, 2014, but “his spirit is always with us, and he’s still the face of the league,” said league president Roland Billings.

It was known as the Knights of Columbus Basketball League for many years but after Peterson died the league decided to change the name as a tribute to his memory.

“He was an unbelievable man,” added Hollywood.

“He just loved the kids and loved watching them have fun playing basketball. Sixty-three years later and we’re still going strong. I believe in what Pete started and I’m here to keep it thriving the way it is. We have a strong volunteer executive that believes in our motto, Just for the fun of it.”

The league doesn’t have playoffs and doesn’t keep team standings, but there’s still a competitive aspect to the sport.

“It is about basketball,” added Hollywood.

“We do keep score because it is a sport. This league believes in sportsmanship, team play and respect for the game. We try our best to teach the kids the fundamentals of the game but more importantly to be respectful of their teammates, opponents and referees.”

READ MORE: La Salle wins KASSAA girls senior basketball title

The league operates from October to February. For a $10 registration fee, each child will play 20 games. There’s also the year-end awards banquet, which is always the highlight of another successful season.