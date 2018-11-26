Thames Valley board of trustees chair urges action amidst blame game over project delays

In the midst of a blame game between the provincial government and the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), the chair of the board of trustees says he just wants to see plans move forward.

Last week, the school board notified parents and guardians that several planned education projects in the region are on hold pending direction from the province.

Days later, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek told the London Free Press that the government was doing its due diligence and the board was holding up the process.

Speaking on The Craig Needles Show on Monday, board of trustees chair Matt Reid said a slight delay due to a change in government is not unexpected, but the clock is ticking.

“The government’s been in for almost six months now and we’re still getting the runaround. We’re in a situation right now where the bureaucrats are blaming the politicians, the politicians are blaming the bureaucrats and really all I wanted is for the money to start flowing so we can get moving.”

Reid noted that the school board is in touch with the minister’s staff, but the proper people to intervene at this point are the MPPs.

“Everything the bureaucrats wanted for information we’ve handed over and we’ve been waiting months and months with really no final answer to get things moving,” said Reid.

“If we don’t get the funding and things moving by about mid-December a lot of those schools that are going to be opening probably will be delayed an entire year.”

The projects on hold include an anticipated new school in southeast London, much-needed renovations and expansions at Masonville, Kettle Creek, and Tweedsmuir public schools, and new child care and EarlyON child and family centres in London, Belmont, St. Thomas, Rodney, Dorchester, Woodstock and Ingersoll.