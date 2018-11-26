Weather
Sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

By Staff Reuters

A sandstorm swept through parts of northwest China, state media reported on Monday.

State broadcaster CCTV released footage of the moving sandstorm saying strong winds carried dust and sand swallowing Minle county in Gansu province in just five minutes.

Traffic police were seen patrolling along highways to help drivers due to limited visibility of less than 100 metres, CCTV added.

