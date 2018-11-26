Sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

A sandstorm swept through parts of northwest China, state media reported on Monday.

READ MORE: World’s first gene-edited babies created in China, scientist claims

State broadcaster CCTV released footage of the moving sandstorm saying strong winds carried dust and sand swallowing Minle county in Gansu province in just five minutes.

Traffic police were seen patrolling along highways to help drivers due to limited visibility of less than 100 metres, CCTV added.