Winnipeg police find man hiding in attic during firearms raid

A Sunday afternoon raid on a Pacific Avenue West house led to the discovery of a man hiding among attic insulation, say police.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and faces numerous firearm charges after police seized a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and seven rounds of shotgun shells.

Christian Anthony Dupas has been charged with possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons possession, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and careless storage of a firearm.

Dupas was detained in custody.

