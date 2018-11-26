‘Significant snowfall’ forecast for Ottawa, surrounding areas: Environment Canada

A “significant snowfall” will likely replace Monday’s mix of rain and snow in Ottawa this evening, with nearly 10 centimetres of powder expected by Tuesday night, Environment Canada is forecasting.

The government weather agency has issued a special statement for the national capital and the surrounding regions, chalking the predicted snowfall up to a low pressure system from the southern plains states.

The overnight dump of snow may impact residents’ commutes on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada warned.

“Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions as untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery,” the weather statement said.

The snow will subside to scattered flurries on Wednesday, according to the agency.

The special weather statement applies to the following areas:

Ottawa North – Kanata – Orléans

Ottawa South – Richmond – Metcalfe

Prescott and Russell

Cornwall – Lancaster

Maxville – Alexandria

Morrisburg – Long Sault

Winchester – Newington

Environment Canada issued a separate weather statement for a handful of jurisdictions west of Ottawa.

These areas are warned to expect another two to four centimetres of snow throughout Tuesday, for a total of 10 to 15 centimetres locally and up to 20 centimetres over higher terrain by Tuesday evening:

Barry’s Bay – Killaloe

Petawawa – Pembroke – Cobden

Renfrew – Arnprior – Calabogie

The agency is encouraging residents to continue to monitor weather alerts and forecasts.