November 26, 2018 12:30 pm

London police seek suspect in robbery of sporting goods store

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Police are releasing surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

London police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a sporting goods store.

According to police, the man entered the store in the plaza northwest of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road at roughly 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. Police say the man grabbed a number of items and attempted to leave without paying and when an employee approached him, the suspect brandished a small knife and fled from the store.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-eight-inch tall man in his early- to mid-20s with a goatee or moustache and brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket over a black and gold New Orleans Saints football jersey with the number 88 partially visible on the front.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

