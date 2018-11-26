London police seek suspect in robbery of sporting goods store

London police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a sporting goods store.
READ MORE: 3 arrested after grocery store theft upgraded to robbery investigation
According to police, the man entered the store in the plaza northwest of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road at roughly 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. Police say the man grabbed a number of items and attempted to leave without paying and when an employee approached him, the suspect brandished a small knife and fled from the store.
The suspect is described as a five-foot-eight-inch tall man in his early- to mid-20s with a goatee or moustache and brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket over a black and gold New Orleans Saints football jersey with the number 88 partially visible on the front.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.