City of Kawartha Lakes driver with suspended licence stopped by OPP

OPP have charged a City of Kawartha Lakes woman with driving-related offences.

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces numerous driving-related offences after she was stopped by the OPP on Friday.

OPP say an officer was on patrol on Highway 7 when they stopped a vehicle which had an expired permit.

Police investigated and laid a number of Highway Traffic Act charges against the driver.

Amanda Dumoulin, 39, of the former Emily Township, was charged with driving while under suspension,  driving a motor vehicle with no current validated permit and failing to provide identification.

She was released from custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14, 2019.

