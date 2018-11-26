City of Kawartha Lakes driver with suspended licence stopped by OPP
A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces numerous driving-related offences after she was stopped by the OPP on Friday.
OPP say an officer was on patrol on Highway 7 when they stopped a vehicle which had an expired permit.
Police investigated and laid a number of Highway Traffic Act charges against the driver.
Amanda Dumoulin, 39, of the former Emily Township, was charged with driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle with no current validated permit and failing to provide identification.
She was released from custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14, 2019.
