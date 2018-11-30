Winnipeg’s annual snow route parking ban in effect as of Saturday

Double check where you park overnight, as the city will be implementing the annual snow route parking ban on Dec. 1.

There are two signs drivers can look for to avoid parking in the wrong spot.

The city said snow routes are top priority for snow clearing.

There are five different winter parking bans:

Annual Snow Route Parking Ban : parking is banned between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

: parking is banned between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Declared Snow Route Parking Ban : if extra snow clearing is needed, the annual snow route parking ban is starts earlier at 12 a.m.

: if extra snow clearing is needed, the annual snow route parking ban is starts earlier at 12 a.m. Residential Parking Ban : Used in an extreme snowfall where all residential streets are assigned a snow zone, determining when a 12-hour period of snow clearing on the street will occur.

: Used in an extreme snowfall where all residential streets are assigned a snow zone, determining when a 12-hour period of snow clearing on the street will occur. Snow Emergency : The Mayor can declare this at anytime, which prompts a snow emergency parking ban that prohibits parking on snow routes.

: The Mayor can declare this at anytime, which prompts a snow emergency parking ban that prohibits parking on snow routes. Temporary No Parking: Signs will be placed indicating, if individual streets require additional snow removal.

Vehicles parked in any of these zones will be receive a $100 ticket.

The bans will be in effect until March 1.

The City of Winnipeg offers email and twitter notifications to subscribers wanting to know when parking bans will go into effect near them.