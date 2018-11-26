Adopt A Pal: Hopping into the week with some rabbits looking for homes

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Popcorns and Binkies introduced us to rabbits looking for their new home.

Nibbler is a two month old rabbit that was recused from a hoarding situation when he was only a week old. He likes giving kisses and hugs.

Theodore, Nibbler’s brother, was also rescued from the hoarding situation. Theodore is ready to give his next family lots of kisses and cuddles.

Popcorns and Binkies is the only exclusive small animal rescue in the province that takes in animals like rabbits, hamsters, chinchillas, rats and hedgehogs. They don’t take in cats or dogs.

“It’s great because we create more awareness for these animals. Although, being one of the only places that takes them, we end up getting about five or six per week.

“At times, it could be two or three per day,” Popcorns and Binkies’ Cindy Hildebrand said.

“We don’t do adoptions during holiday periods. We like people to foster to make sure they want to take on an animal full-time. Fosters are really needed at this time,” she added.

For more information about animals currently up for adoption at Popcorns and Binkies, you can visit their website here.

WATCH: Popcorns and Binkies joins Global News Morning