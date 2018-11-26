Consumer
Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo announces new changes to game after ball error

By Writer/Producer  Global News

The B2 ball was missing from a Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo game.

Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo has announced changes to its procedures after an error in last week’s show.

Viewers spotted that ball B2 was missing from the tray before the balls were dropped in the machine.

The company posted on Facebook that following the mistake, they will be implementing nine changes.

READ MORE: Largest Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo pot ever on hold due to ‘missing ball’

The company will have a zoomed-in camera shot of each ball being pulled, the bingo caller must verify the chute is empty before starting the blower, and they will have telephone operators review the tray before the game can begin, to name a few.

“We hope these new procedures will earn back our players confidence in Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Despite the changes, Kinsmen said they’re still waiting on the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority’s investigations results before the winner can receive their money.

