Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo announces new changes to game after ball error

Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo has announced changes to its procedures after an error in last week’s show.

Viewers spotted that ball B2 was missing from the tray before the balls were dropped in the machine.

The company posted on Facebook that following the mistake, they will be implementing nine changes.

The company will have a zoomed-in camera shot of each ball being pulled, the bingo caller must verify the chute is empty before starting the blower, and they will have telephone operators review the tray before the game can begin, to name a few.

“We hope these new procedures will earn back our players confidence in Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Despite the changes, Kinsmen said they’re still waiting on the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority’s investigations results before the winner can receive their money.