2 hospitalized, 3 arrested after weekend altercation at home in Waterloo

An altercation at a home in Waterloo over the weekend ended with two people in hospital and three arrests.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home on Brandenburg Court for a report of a disturbance at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested in connection with ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in Waterloo
Police say two victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three people were arrested and charged with assault and weapons-related offences.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.