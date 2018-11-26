2 hospitalized, 3 arrested after weekend altercation at home in Waterloo

An altercation at a home in Waterloo over the weekend ended with two people in hospital and three arrests.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home on Brandenburg Court for a report of a disturbance at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say two victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were arrested and charged with assault and weapons-related offences.