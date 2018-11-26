1 person critically injured after shooting in Ajax

Durham Regional Police say one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Ajax on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call around 9 p.m. in the area of Hibbard Drive and Rossland Road East.

A dark-coloured Hyundai SUV was located with multiple bullet holes in the driveway of a residence.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.

No suspect description has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Male victim transported to trauma centre with multiple wounds from a shooting on Hibbard Drive near Rossland Rd E & Harwood Av N in #Ajax. Hyundai SUV with several bullet holes in the driveway of a house. pic.twitter.com/s6EQB3BUj4 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 26, 2018