November 26, 2018 6:32 am

1 person critically injured after shooting in Ajax

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Ajax on Nov. 25, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Durham Regional Police say one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Ajax on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call around 9 p.m. in the area of Hibbard Drive and Rossland Road East.

A dark-coloured Hyundai SUV was located with multiple bullet holes in the driveway of a residence.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.

No suspect description has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

