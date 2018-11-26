1 person critically injured after shooting in Ajax
Durham Regional Police say one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Ajax on Sunday night.
Police responded to a call around 9 p.m. in the area of Hibbard Drive and Rossland Road East.
A dark-coloured Hyundai SUV was located with multiple bullet holes in the driveway of a residence.
Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.
No suspect description has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
