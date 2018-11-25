Port Moody mayor moves to kill proposed road through Bert Flinn Park

A controversial proposed road through Port Moody’s popular Bert Flinn Park will be back before council this week, with the city’s new mayor hoping put the idea to bed for good.

A right-of-way for a potential future road through the park — known as the David Avenue Connector — has been on the books since the 1980s, and would connect David Avenue in the east with Sunnyside Road and the proposed Ioco Lands development on the edge of Anmore in the west.

Growing congestion on Ioco Road along with the proposed development has prompted calls from some residents to make use of the right-of-way, while park users and environmental groups have vocally rejected the idea, arguing it would permanently change the park.

On the campaign trail, newly-elected Mayor Rob Vagramov and Coun. Hunter Madsen — a founder of the Save Bert Flinn Park group — made no bones about their opposition to the road, and on Tuesday will present a report recommending the right-of-way be permanently removed.

Instead, it proposes the right-of-way be incorporated into the park as a recreation component and service access, and that staff report back with ideas for a wheelchair-accessible trail in the park.

Another recommendation on the table could affect the future of the Ioco development itself.

It calls for staff to report back with a proposed amendment to Port Moody’s Official Community Plan that would cap density on the Ioco Lands at at the number of units allowed under current zoning, “and that envisions no further residential growth in Port Moody west of the Ioco Lands.”

Vagramov had previously proposed a motion to eliminate the right-of-way in July, which was defeated.

No formal plans have been proposed to build the connector, and Brilliant Circle Group, the developer for the Ioco Lands which such a road would help service, has yet to finalize its proposal.

Global News has requested comment from Brilliant Circle Group as well as Vagramov and Madsen.

The report goes to council on Tuesday.