November 26, 2018 10:00 am

Scott Thompson: Union, government keeping Canada Post in the dark ages

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML
A mail carrier delivers mail in Ottawa, on Dec.11, 2013. A House of Commons committee is recommending Canada Post come up with a plan to reinstate door-to-door delivery in parts of the country that lost the service in the last year and maintain a freeze on the installation of community mailboxes.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
There are two parties to blame for the position the Canadian postal system finds itself in: the union that represents the workers and the governing prime minister of the day.

Early in the last federal election campaign, the NDP promised to reverse the Conservatives’ decision on super mailboxes and bring back home mail delivery.

Justin Trudeau’s third-place Liberals doubled down on the promise — a promise that made no sense, considering letter volumes have been dropping daily for 40 years and the model is obviously broken.

After the election, Trudeau found himself in power and realized no one has the money for such a foolish reversal.

He then simply parked the problem he created, leaving an inefficient postal system stuck between the past and present.

The union’s survival relies on the number of members it has paying dues, and they have no interest in reducing the number of employees that would ultimately happen with a modern business model. Packages are their future, not door-to-door mail delivery.

When it didn’t look like he could win, Trudeau threw the Hail Mary in order get elected and it certainly helped.

How ironic is it that the party that keeps Canada Post from modernizing is now legislating them back to work?

If both sides were working for what is truly best for all Canadians, instead of their own greedy agendas, the postal system would be much more successful for everyone.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML

