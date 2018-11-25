Quebec declares Arvida neighbourhood in Saguenay a heritage site

The Quebec government has recognized the Arvida neighbourhood in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region as a heritage site.

Culture Minister Nathalie Roy made the announcement Sunday at a local library in the historic neighbourhood, which now falls within the limits of the City of Saguenay.

The former industrial city about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City was founded by Arthur Vining Davis, who developed the area in the 1920s to welcome employees of the first Alcoa aluminum plant, later known as Alcan.

Its distinctive architecture and urbanism as well as its historical character led the federal government to declare Arvida a national historic site in 2012.

The City of Saguenay had also hoped the neighbourhood would be recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but it was not chosen from the list of proposals made to the federal government in 2017.

The area becomes the 13th heritage site in Quebec, a list that includes Percé in the Gaspé region, Île d’Orléans and Mount Royal, the famed mountain park from which Montreal gets its name.