West Van police officer fired after sending nude photos to victims of domestic violence

The West Vancouver Police Department has confirmed to Global News that it recently fired an officer over a long list of accusations of outrageous behavior, including sending naked pictures of himself to women from his work phone.

Their investigation of the officer started after a complaint in April 2017.

READ MORE: 2 Vancouver Island police officers leave jobs during misconduct investigations

The officer, who cannot be named because of privacy rules, was immediately removed from active duty and ultimately fired.

“This matter was very serious, in the words of our chief, in this report the conduct that was substantiated was the antithesis of what the public should expect from a police officer,” West Vancouver police Const. Jeff Palmer told Global News.

The complete list of allegations emerged in the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner’s 1st and 2nd quarter statistical report.

READ MORE: Abbotsford cop who stuffed cash in sock during drug raid says it was a ‘joke’

Among the women approached by the officer, some were possible victims of domestic violence, according to the report.

“Of particular note, four [allegations] involved domestic violence issues, two of which were considered high risk,” reads the report.

“Three of the remaining five women included women who were associated to individuals known to be involved with organized crime groups and illegal drug trafficking.

He’s also accused of sending inappropriate texts to women he met while doing traffic stops, and is alleged to have improperly used one of the restricted police databases to look up information on a woman he was interested in.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer to face public hearing in abuse of power allegations over home entry

In total, he the officer was facing 25 distinct allegations of misconduct.

A criminal investigation was undertaken by an external police force, and while investigators found there was enough merit to the accusations to fire the officer, they concluded they didn’t meet the threshold for criminal charges.