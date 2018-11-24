Canada
November 24, 2018 10:58 am

Toronto opens 32 of 54 ice skating rinks for the 2018-19 winter season

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

The Globe and Mail reporter Marcus Gee (blue Jacket) tries out the rink at Nathan Phillips square in downtown Toronto on January 15, 2014.

Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail
A A

Nothing says winter has arrived quite like an open skating rink.

The city of Toronto is opening 32 of its 54 ice skating rinks this weekend for the winter season.

READ MORE: Video shows man skating on frozen Toronto harbour against iconic skyline

The city-run outdoor rinks generally operate from 9 a.m. till 10 p.m. seven days a week, and run up until March Break. Some hours may vary depending on the location.

Updated information on the status of the city’s skating rinks can be found on its website.

The list of locations opened this weekend:

  • Alexandra Park
  • Broadlands Community Centre
  • Cedarvale Park
  • Christie Pits
  • Colonel Samuel Smith Park
  • Dieppe Park
  • Giovanni Caboto
  • Glen Long Community Centre
  • Greenwood Park
  • High Park
  • Hodgson Public School Grounds
  • Irving W Chapley Community Centre
  • Kew Gardens
  • Ledbury Park
  • Mel Lastman Sqaure
  • Monarch Park
  • Nathan Phillips Square
  • Otter Creek Centre
  • Regent Park
  • Rennie Park
  • Riverdale Park East
  • Rosedale Park
  • Royalcrest Rink
  • Scarborough Civic Centre
  • Sherbourne Common
  • Sir Adam Beck Rink
  • Sunnydale Acres Rink
  • Trinty Bellwoods Park
  • Van Horne Park
  • Wallace Emerson Park
  • West Mall Rink
  • Westway Outdoor Rink

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Toronto
ICE SKATING
ice skating rinks
Toronto
Toronto ice skating rinks
Winter
winter ice skating rinks open

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News