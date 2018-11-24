Toronto opens 32 of 54 ice skating rinks for the 2018-19 winter season

Nothing says winter has arrived quite like an open skating rink.

The city of Toronto is opening 32 of its 54 ice skating rinks this weekend for the winter season.

The city-run outdoor rinks generally operate from 9 a.m. till 10 p.m. seven days a week, and run up until March Break. Some hours may vary depending on the location.

Updated information on the status of the city’s skating rinks can be found on its website.

The list of locations opened this weekend:

Alexandra Park

Broadlands Community Centre

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Giovanni Caboto

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Kew Gardens

Ledbury Park

Mel Lastman Sqaure

Monarch Park

Nathan Phillips Square

Otter Creek Centre

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Royalcrest Rink

Scarborough Civic Centre

Sherbourne Common

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinty Bellwoods Park

Van Horne Park

Wallace Emerson Park

West Mall Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink