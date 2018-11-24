Science
November 24, 2018 7:49 am
Updated: November 24, 2018 8:15 am

Russia to ‘verify’ U.S. moon landings on upcoming mission

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Neil Armstrong's mementos from moon landing uncovered

A A

MOSCOW — The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has said that a proposed Russian mission to the moon will be tasked with verifying that the American moon landings were real.

READ MORE: Russian official calls for investigation into U.S. moon landing

“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted Saturday on Twitter.

Rogozin was responding to a question about whether or not NASA actually landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago. He appeared to be joking, as he smirked and shrugged while answering. But conspiracies surrounding NASA’s moon missions are common in Russia.

WATCH: NASA wants Canadian A.I. robots on next moon mission

mo

The Soviet Union abandoned its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental moon rockets exploded.

In 2015, a former spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee called for an investigation into NASA moon landings.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
1969 moon landing
Conspiracy theories
Moon Landing
moon landing conspiracy
moon landing conspiracy theory Russia
moon landing date
moon landing video
Russia moon landing
Russia to verify US moon landing
was the moon landing fake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News