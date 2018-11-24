Body of John Cunliffe, missing Revelstoke man, found about 25 kilometres west of the city
The search for a missing Revelstoke man has come to a tragic end.
The remains of 49-year-old John Cunliffe were found in a remote location approximately 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke.
Search and rescue crews had been looking for Cunliffe since he went missing in June.
Cunliffe’s truck was spotted on Saturday, and a further search found his remains.
No foul play is suspected.
