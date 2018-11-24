Canada
November 24, 2018
Updated: November 24, 2018 12:33 am

Body of John Cunliffe, missing Revelstoke man, found about 25 kilometres west of the city

John Cunliffe was last seen June 18 in Sicamous. His body was found 25 km west of Revelstoke.

The search for a missing Revelstoke man has come to a tragic end.

The remains of 49-year-old John Cunliffe were found in a remote location approximately 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Search and rescue crews had been looking for Cunliffe since he went missing in June.

Cunliffe’s truck was spotted on Saturday, and a further search found his remains.

No foul play is suspected.

