Search on for missing Revelstoke man last seen on June 18

RCMP have asked the public to help them find a 49-year-old Revelstoke man who has not been seen since June 18.

John Matthew Cunliffe was last seen purchasing an item at the Husky service station in Sicamous that morning.

“We are very concerned for John Cunliffe’s wellbeing and we urge anyone who has any information about where he might be to contact us,” Cpl. Thomas Blakney said.

Police said Cunliffe was wearing a black zipper hoodie that had long red stripes down the sleeves. The hood was red on the inside.

He was wearing a camouflage t-shirt and a thick chain around his neck.

Cunliffe is 183 cm tall, 79 kg, has blue eyes and short brown and grey hair.

Police said he has a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder area and a tiger tattoo on his right shoulder.

The Revelstoke man was driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with B.C. licence plate LY6329. It has no rear bumper.

Anyone who has any information about John Cunliffe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.