Driver accused of striking man while leaving Toronto collision scene, victim seriously injured

Toronto police say they’re looking for the driver of a silver or grey vehicle involved in a collision who hit the other driver involved and driving away, leaving him with serious injuries.

“Witness accounts advise us that there was some sort of an altercation between the drivers. Whereas the one driver who got out of the vehicle was struck by a fleeing pickup truck,” Sgt. Brett Moore told Global News late Friday evening.

Moore said the incident happened near Dundalk Drive and Glamorgan Avenue, southwest of Kennedy Road and Highway 401, before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Fail to Remain collision investigation in Scarborough. Glamorgan Av near Dundalk Dr

Witnesses reported the truck was last seen driving toward Kennedy Road. Moore said officers didn’t have a description of the driver as of Friday evening.

The man, who is believed to be in his late 40s, was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Moore said officers are canvassing for surveillance and dashcam video as the investigation continues.

“Fail to remain collisions are quite serious when people flee the scene of a crime. We take that very seriously and so does the public,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.