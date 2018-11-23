Highway 410 shootings connected, man killed was not intended target: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say the fatal shooting of a man on Highway 410 earlier this month was a case of mistaken identity and another man shot days later was the intended target.

“Investigators have concluded that both of these incidents, which occurred on Highway 410, are related … These shootings were not random incidents,” police said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

On Nov. 13 before 1 a.m., police said officers were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 410 near Courtney Park Drive in Mississauga. After emergency crews arrived, 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun was found in his vehicle in a ditch. Paramedics rushed Ramkishun to hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday after 11:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man was driving northbound on Highway 410 near Steeles Avenue East. Police said unknown suspects began shooting at the man’s vehicle, adding it’s believed he was the intended target. The victim was hit by the gunfire and taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers reiterated a plea for witnesses or those with dashcam video to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

N/R – Police Appealing for Witnesses in Highway 410 Incidents – https://t.co/7rxHwCZx3E — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 23, 2018