Operation Red Nose enters its 20th year in Manitoba

Operation Red Nose is a program in which a team of volunteers will pick you up and and drop you off in your own vehicle, helping people avoid impaired driving during the holidays.

Starting Friday, Nov. 30 in Winnipeg, you can call 204-947-NOSE between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. for a ride home.

Throughout Operation Red Nose’s 20 years in Manitoba, it’s expanded to serve 11 communities across the province, including:

Brandon

Flin Flon

Gimli

Steinbach

Portage la Prairie

Saint Malo (new)

Selkirk

Shilo

The Pas

Thompson

Winnipeg

“Programs like Operation Red Nose have an important role to play in renewing our dedication to Manitoba’s road safety every holiday season,” says Judy Murphy, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

Since 1984, the countrywide campaign has raised $20 million for youth and amateur sports organizations across Canada.

Last year in Manitoba, over 4,400 rides were provided through the campaign.