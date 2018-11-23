WestJet flight headed to Calgary makes emergency landing in Lethbridge

A WestJet plane carrying passengers from Grande Prairie to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in Lethbridge on Friday afternoon.

The airline said WestJet Encore flight 3188 was diverted due to an instrument display issue.

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to unfavourable weather conditions in both Calgary and Edmonton at the time, our pilots declared an emergency to ensure priority and diverted to the Lethbridge Airport,” said Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for WestJet.

“The flight landed normally and was met by emergency services. No guests or crew were injured and all guests have been offloaded into the terminal.”

A passenger told Global News they were told the airline would be sending engineers from Calgary and it would be at least a couple of hours before the plane was able to fly again. However, it was expected to carry on to Calgary once repaired.