Police shut down big party dubbed ‘Project X’ before it even begins

The party was so big, it was busted by the cops before it even began.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had issued a warning about a “large-scale house party,” with hundreds of teens and young adults, set for Friday night in the east end of St. John’s.

READ MORE: Wasted: The culture of drinking and driving in Saskatchewan

The force warned the party – dubbed Project X – could involve alcohol, cannabis, illicit drugs and other dangerous and criminal activities.

But investigators say the 18-year-old event organizer agreed late Thursday to cancel the party.

Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John’s had posted a notice to parents about the party on their website Thursday.

READ MORE: N.S. grad party sends 2 to hospital, adult fined for allowing underage drinking

The school said the event was to include a live DJ and dancing, but there had also been “invitations to bring weapons” and anti-authority chatter online.