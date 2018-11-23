Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ near Ryerson University

Road closures are in effect in the area of Ryerson University as police investigate what they describe as a suspicious package.
Police said investigators are on scene at Bond Street and Gould Street. Ryerson University said in a tweet that the area is being evacuated.
Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the area. Road closures are in effect.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.