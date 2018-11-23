Crime
November 23, 2018 10:37 am

Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ near Ryerson University

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Police said investigators are on scene at Bond Street and Gould Street. Ryerson University said in a tweet that the area is being evacuated.

Don Mitchell / Global News Radio 640 Toronto
A A

Road closures are in effect in the area of Ryerson University as police investigate what they describe as a suspicious package.

Police said investigators are on scene at Bond Street and Gould Street. Ryerson University said in a tweet that the area is being evacuated.

Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the area. Road closures are in effect.

— More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ryerson University
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News