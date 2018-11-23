Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ near Ryerson University

Road closures are in effect in the area of Ryerson University as police investigate what they describe as a suspicious package.

Police said investigators are on scene at Bond Street and Gould Street. Ryerson University said in a tweet that the area is being evacuated.

Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the area. Road closures are in effect.

Toronto Police Services are investigating a suspicious package on Bond Street and are evacuating the area. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) November 23, 2018

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Bond Street and Gould Street, @TPS51Div. Police on scene investigating. Avoid the area, road closures: N- Gould St, E- Church St, S- Dundas St E, W- Victoria St. #GO2156173 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 23, 2018

