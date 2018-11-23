Canada
November 23, 2018 9:45 am

Postal union shuts down mail in Ottawa as Commons mulls back-to-work measures

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Senate may take the rare step of sitting on the weekend in order to deal with emergency legislation to get Canada Post workers back on the job. It's all the more urgent as the busiest shopping period of the year starts Friday. Mike Le Couteur reports.

OTTAWA – Striking Canada Post workers are shutting down the mail in Ottawa today as the House of Commons takes up legislation that would force them back to work.

The capital, as well as smaller towns in Ontario and British Columbia, and Sherbrooke, Que., are all being targeted by rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have held rotating walkouts for a month, causing massive backlogs of unsorted mail and packages at postal depots.

On Thursday, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a bill to end mail disruptions across the country but debate on it was held back to give a special mediator time to settle the dispute.

Hajdu said the Liberal government brought forward the legislation after exhausting every option, adding it has a responsibility to all Canadians and businesses that drive the economy.

Canada Post says it could take weeks – even stretching into 2019 – to clear the backlog that has built up, especially at major sorting centres in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

