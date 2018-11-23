Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in 2-vehicle collision

A woman was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision southwest of downtown Ottawa, first responders say.

Ottawa police said they responded to a 911 call about the crash at the intersection of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue, near the Central Experimental Farm, around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics said the woman, a pedestrian, suffered multi-system trauma, while two people in the vehicles suffered minor injuries. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service was unable to confirm the critically injured woman’s age.

Baseline Road is closed in both directions from Merivale Road and Prince of Wales Drive until further notice.

Fisher Avenue is also closed to traffic from Trent Street to Dynes Road. Police are asking commuters to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa police said no details about what caused the collision are yet available.

