N.S. cancer patient transferred to Halifax hospital, ending daily ambulance commute for treatment

A Nova Scotia cancer patient who was forced to commute daily by ambulance between hospitals has been moved permanently to the Victoria General Hospital, where crucial components of her treatment are being carried out.

Millie Johnson’s family says she was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects white blood cells.

Her family told Global News that until recently, she was a patient of the Dartmouth General Hospital, but had to be transported daily to the VG in Halifax for treatment.

The trips were painful for Millie and it’s believed a recent trip led to a fractured rib.

“The transporting takes a huge toll on her,” her daughter, Lovessa Johnson, told Global News this week.

“Her treatments make her tired, her cancer makes her tired and then all that travel on top, it’s a huge ordeal. It’s hours. It’s not just a quick over and back, it’s hours of prep, transportation, treatment and back.”

Friday, her family confirmed with Global News that Millie had been transferred to the VG, where she must undergo more tests and a biopsy to confirm the type of cancer she has.

Prior to her move, Drew Bethune, the medical director of the Nova Scotia Cancer Care Program, said he would look into Millie’s case.

As well, Dartmouth East Tory MLA Tim Halman issued a statement calling the 25-minute daily drive unacceptable. He said he had reached out to Health Minister Randy Delorey requesting a bed for Johnson at the VG.

