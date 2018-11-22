Kelowna resident named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

For the second year in a row, an Okanagan resident was named one of Canada’s most powerful women.

The Women’s Executive Network released its annual list of its top 100 women in Canada, and Renee Wasylyk of Kelowna was one of eight people in the entrepreneurs category. That category recognizes “women who own and operate a thriving business.”

Wasylyk is the founder and CEO of Troika Management Corp., a real estate development company. She’s also an aspiring politician and is running for the Conservative Party in next year’s federal election. She will run in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country.

We are proud to announce the 2018 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners, presented by @KPMG_Canada. Learn more about the Winners: https://t.co/BDNXX7Yl4a#StandInHerShoes pic.twitter.com/Cl9fAUTMFA — WXN (@WXN) November 22, 2018

“I am proud to have the opportunity to stand amongst all of these incredible women,” Wasylyk said in a press release. “To be named the first time was surreal, but to be named two years in a row is simply life changing. I am honored and humbled, and only increases my desire to serve my community.”

In releasing its top 100, the Women’s Executive Network said the list pays “tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who have advocated for diversity in the workforce, and who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders.”

“We are celebrating 100 of Canada’s highest achieving women in diverse fields,” said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN. “All 100 are role models for the generations who will follow – which is why it’s very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements.”

According to WXN, the top 100 list spans private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with initial candidates being selected by a diversity council. The final vetting process was completed by WXN’s 2017-18 diversity champions.

WXN says past winners include best-selling author Margaret Atwood, astronaut Dr. Roberta Bondar and former governor general of Canada Michaëlle Jean. For this year’s awards, WXN will be hosting a gala event on Thursday, November 22nd in Toronto, where more than 1,400 people are expected to attend.

For a full list of winners, click here.