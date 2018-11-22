Saskatchewan employers can soon use software to detect workplace fatigue and impairment

A new software designed to detect workplace fatigue and impairment called AlertMeter will soon be available to employers in Saskatchewan.

The Safety Association of Saskatchewan Manufacturers (SASM) announced on Thursday that they’ll be the first licensed distributor in the country.

AlertMeter is a 90-second on-screen test that employees would take before their shift to help detect impairment from all sources including lack of sleep, emotional stress or drugs and alcohol.

“There are too many workplace fatalities and inquires in Saskatchewan every year,” said Ken Ricketts, executive director of Safety Association of Saskatchewan Manufacturers.

“Everyone needs a safe workplace and I’m happy to say SASM is taking concrete steps to help employers reduce injuries and fatalities in this province.”

The test uses a variety of puzzles to measure a worker’s ability to classify various geometric shapes quickly and accurately.

“This is about creating safer workplaces for everyone,” Ricketts said.

“And the software’s track record is impressive. Companies that have made AlertMeter part of their culture of safety have documented significant reductions in WCB claims simply because workers are proven alert and ready to work.”

AlertMeter was first developed for use in South African mines in 2014 and has been adopted in other countries including the United States.

SASM is the first organization in Canada to make AlertMeter available.

Ricketts says there haven’t been any companies in Saskatchewan to purchase the software as of yet, but there are a few trying it out.