Traffic
November 22, 2018 3:55 pm

Collisions close both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont.

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP say two separate collisions involving transport trucks have closed Highway 401 near Odessa.

According to Napanee OPP, two collisions involving at least two transport trucks have closed both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa.

The collision happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Nov. 22. according to OPP.

The highway is closed in both directions between County Road 6 in Odessa, and Gardiners Road in Kingston.

According to the Ministry of Transportation’s Twitter account, a vehicle fire has closed the eastbound on-ramp at Camden East, and should also be avoided.

— More information to come.

