Collisions close both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont.

According to Napanee OPP, two collisions involving at least two transport trucks have closed both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa.

The collision happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Nov. 22. according to OPP.

Hwy #401 now closed in both directions b/t City Rd 6 (Odessa) and Gardiners Rd in Kingston as a result of two separate collisions involving transports. Please follow established EDR routes. More info to follow. #Hwy401 #napaneeopp #opp — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 22, 2018

The highway is closed in both directions between County Road 6 in Odessa, and Gardiners Road in Kingston.

Reports of a collision on the 401 at Odessa affecting both directions, call or text 613-544-9633 to update #ygk https://t.co/WdYjWCNW3I pic.twitter.com/IEpPs0QtgV — 96.3 BIG FM (@963bigfm) November 22, 2018

According to the Ministry of Transportation’s Twitter account, a vehicle fire has closed the eastbound on-ramp at Camden East, and should also be avoided.

