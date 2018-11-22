Collisions close both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont.

According to Napanee OPP, two collisions involving at least two transport trucks have closed both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa.
The collision happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Nov. 22. according to OPP.
READ MORE: Fatal transport collision closes Hwy 401 eastbound overnight at Napanee
The highway is closed in both directions between County Road 6 in Odessa, and Gardiners Road in Kingston.
According to the Ministry of Transportation’s Twitter account, a vehicle fire has closed the eastbound on-ramp at Camden East, and should also be avoided.
— More information to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.