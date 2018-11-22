‘Hazardous’ winter storm expected for Coquihalla Highway Thursday night

Environment Canada has issued a warning about a hazardous winter storm that is expected for the Coquihalla Highway Thursday night.

A moist southwest system will produce heavy snow over the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, with 20 to 30 centimetres of accumulation expected south of the summit.

Snow is expected to taper off late Friday as the system moves further to the east.

READ MORE: BC rolls out new Coquihalla highway ‘No Trucks in Left Lane’ program

Environment Canada says hazardous winter conditions are expected for drivers and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Visibility may also be suddenly reduced.

Coverage of winter conditions on the Coquihalla Highway on Globalnews.ca

READ MORE: Winter tires needed on B.C. highways

Drivers must be using winter tires and could face a fine otherwise.

Approved tires carry either the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread.

Approved winter tires for B.C. highways

The three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer the best traction on snow and ice as well as in cold weather.

They are also known as mountain/snowflake or alpine tires.

The mud and snow symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer better traction than summer tires but are less effective than mountain and snowflake tires on snow and ice or in cold weather.

Tires with the MS, M&S or mud and snow symbol are the minimum legal requirement. This includes all-season tires that have the symbol as well. However, the province recommends tires with the snowflake symbol for winter conditions.

— With files from Simon Little