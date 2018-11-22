Aaron Rodgers’ brother rips Green Bay Packers QB after $1M donation to California wildfire relief

The brother of Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers lashed out at the quarterback after he announced a hefty donation to the victims of the devastating California wildfires, saying the NFLer’s pledge “feels like an act.”

Jordan Rodgers, a former Bachelorette contestant, blasted his brother on social media just hours after the Packers star announced his donation to those affected by the deadly wildfires near his hometown in Northern California.

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE,” Jordan tweeted. “But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe….

“Everything else just feels like an act,” he said.

On Wednesday, the quarterback announced his donation to the North Valley Community Foundation to help with the Camp Fire recovery efforts, adding that State Farm is also matching his donation.

“Let’s help these people begin to heal and rebuild,” Rodgers said in a video.

The beef between the Rodgers’ family members has been made public over the last few years. Jordan let the rift be known during his stint on the Bachelorette in 2016, saying Aaron was estranged from the family.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just – I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” Aaron said in an interview in 2016.

Over 80 people have died as a result of the so-called Camp Fire while hundreds remain missing. It’s unclear if Rodgers’ mother had to evacuate her home.